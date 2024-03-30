TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $138.00 at Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

