TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $116.00

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.00, but opened at $110.25. TD SYNNEX shares last traded at $112.08, with a volume of 1,329,702 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

