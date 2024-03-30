TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

TEL opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

