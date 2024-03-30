The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.62 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

