The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.