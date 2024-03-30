Thomas E. Mazurek Sells 4,285 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,307,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

