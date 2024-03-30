Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.43

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.43 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 29526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

