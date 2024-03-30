Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.73

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,111,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.