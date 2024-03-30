Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,278 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 127,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 371,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

