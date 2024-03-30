Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.19.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

