Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.43

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 185598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

