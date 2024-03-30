Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.41% of Griffon worth $236,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Griffon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 102.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Griffon by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Griffon by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on GFF

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.