Vanguard Group Inc. Has $253.45 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.95% of Carter’s worth $253,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

