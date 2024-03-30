Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.29% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $226,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.00. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.