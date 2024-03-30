Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.23

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.23 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 17239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

