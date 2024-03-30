Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.67

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 3745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $843.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

