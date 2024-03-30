Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.67

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 3745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $843.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
