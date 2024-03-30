Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.18

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.18 and last traded at $233.18, with a volume of 855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.89.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
