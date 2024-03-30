Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.18

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.18 and last traded at $233.18, with a volume of 855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.89.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

