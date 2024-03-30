Verum Partners LLC Sells 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

