Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 142.5% in March

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HLAL opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $48.72.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.