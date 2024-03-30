Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 142.5% in March

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HLAL opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

