West Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

