Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.27

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 133598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,622 shares of company stock worth $1,487,517. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,632,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,676 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

