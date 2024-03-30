Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $319,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.53.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

