X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.86

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 22679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period.

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

