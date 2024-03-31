10,750 Shares in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 128,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
PIM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
