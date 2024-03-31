1,127 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,127 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Shares of TGT opened at $177.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

