1,199 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $198.03 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.15.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

