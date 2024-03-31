1,693,130 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,693,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for 10.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

