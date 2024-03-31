22nd Century Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:XXII)

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

