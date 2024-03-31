2,484 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

