2,635 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

