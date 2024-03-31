2,982 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $155.84 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $159.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

