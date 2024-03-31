3,160 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

