367 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.06 and a 200-day moving average of $527.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $563.15.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.