3,700 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $160.15 and a one year high of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

