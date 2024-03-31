5,025 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

