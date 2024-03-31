5,048 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FI opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

