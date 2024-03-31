600 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $417.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

