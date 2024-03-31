6,340 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,340 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

DVN stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

