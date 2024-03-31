6,716 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

