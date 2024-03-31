6,902 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

