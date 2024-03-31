908 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $254.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day moving average is $216.41. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

