AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 94,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $182.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.