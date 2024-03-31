abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
