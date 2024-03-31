abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

