Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

