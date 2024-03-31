Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 945 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

