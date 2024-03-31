Activest Wealth Management Buys 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

