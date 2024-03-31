Activest Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

