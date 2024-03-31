Activest Wealth Management Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

