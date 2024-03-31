Activest Wealth Management Takes $31,000 Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.4% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS opened at $15.43 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.