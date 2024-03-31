AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 9,030,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,751,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.